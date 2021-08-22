Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,475 shares of company stock worth $11,509,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 107,761.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,354. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

