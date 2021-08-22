Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Reaches $20.74 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $8.74 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

