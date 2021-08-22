CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 876,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,178 shares of company stock worth $14,284,976. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

