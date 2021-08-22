Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $419.44

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $336.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.39. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

