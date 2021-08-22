Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 819,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $90,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.