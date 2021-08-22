Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $31.53

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 1,289,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 16.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.