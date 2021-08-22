Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $31.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,560 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 1,289,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

