Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

DWHHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$61.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

