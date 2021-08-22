Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 731,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

