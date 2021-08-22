-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $122.84. 3,791,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,368 shares of company stock worth $95,613,125 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

