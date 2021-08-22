MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $5.03 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $54.20 million and approximately $140,940.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00010202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.00510514 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.44 or 0.01142034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,767,682 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

