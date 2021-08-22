BitTube Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,607.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $9,607.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00607952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,160,120 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

