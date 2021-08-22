Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Avaya posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 658,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,479. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

