PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007482 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.03 or 0.01434553 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

