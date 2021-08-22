Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 6,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

