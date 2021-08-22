$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 306,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

