Celeum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 94.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celeum has traded down 94.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celeum has a market capitalization of $1,635.72 and $15.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.83 or 0.99716638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00907189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.38 or 0.06583934 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.