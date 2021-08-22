Furucombo Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1.02 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.83 or 0.99716638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00907189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.38 or 0.06583934 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMBOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.