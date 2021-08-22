The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
NAPA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 209,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,451. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
