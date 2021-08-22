The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NAPA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 209,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,451. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

