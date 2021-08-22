Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $120,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.