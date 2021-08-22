Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $271,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

