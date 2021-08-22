Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

