Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

