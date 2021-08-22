Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $62.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 380,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

