CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. CRA International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72. CRA International has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

