GenesisX (XGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,684.75

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $86,684.75 and approximately $334.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,829,537 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

