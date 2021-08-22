Gitcoin Trading Down 5.1% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00017948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $124.54 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

