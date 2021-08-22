The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

