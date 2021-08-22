Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $618.86. The company had a trading volume of 243,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.65. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

