Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 69,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,871. The firm has a market cap of $321.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 983,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 787,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

