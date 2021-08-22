Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.31 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce sales of $836.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.80 million and the highest is $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. 734,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,202. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.