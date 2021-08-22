Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce sales of $836.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.80 million and the highest is $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. 734,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,202. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

