Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $30.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share of $30.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $27.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $32.94. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $30.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $88.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.27 to $92.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $91.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,079,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,640.76. The stock had a trading volume of 154,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,559.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.