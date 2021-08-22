Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 913,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.