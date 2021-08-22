Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 31,873 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 463,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

