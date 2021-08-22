WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00195089 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

