$1.82 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.45. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($4.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.71. 138,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,019. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

