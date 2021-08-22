JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -85.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

