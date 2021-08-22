Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,749. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

