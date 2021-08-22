Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,506. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.