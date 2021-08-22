Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 82,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

