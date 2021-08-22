Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.