1,815 Shares in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. 12,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.92. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

