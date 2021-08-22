Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $70,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.