Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $99,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

