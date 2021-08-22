CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 124,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $563.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

