Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,547. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

