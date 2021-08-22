Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $114.63. 3,486,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

