Provident Trust Co. Has $322.80 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $322,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

