Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF accounts for 0.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $75.92. 3,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

