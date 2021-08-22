Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 78,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,374. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15.

